As per information, 19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire tragedy, says Kerala government.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-06-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
As per information, 19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire tragedy, says Kerala government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Health Facilities Mandated for Fire Safety Overhaul
Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Issue Essential Fire Safety Guidelines Amid Heatwave Concerns
Chhattisgarh CM Orders Comprehensive Fire Safety Inspections
High Court Orders Urgent Fire Safety Norms for Small Hospitals Post Tragedy
Modi Stresses Fire Safety Amid Heatwave, Reviews 100-Day Agenda