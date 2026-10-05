Russian air strike kills one, injures six in Ukraine's Kharkiv, mayor says
A Russian air strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, killed one person and injured another six, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram late on Sunday.
A Russian air strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, killed one person and injured another six, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram late on Sunday.
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