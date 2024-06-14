Left Menu

Plea seeking CBI probe into allegations of malpractices in NEET-UG 2024 will be taken up on July 8: SC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:27 IST
Plea seeking CBI probe into allegations of malpractices in NEET-UG 2024 will be taken up on July 8: SC.
Plea seeking CBI probe into allegations of malpractices in NEET-UG 2024 will be taken up on July 8: SC.

