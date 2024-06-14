Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following several terror incidents, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following several terror incidents, say sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EC asks Cong's Jairam Ramesh to share details of his claims that home minister called 150 district magistrates ahead of counting of votes.
EC Seeks Clarification from Jairam Ramesh on Home Minister's Alleged Intimidation Calls
People higher up in BJP carried out this stock market 'scam'; PM Modi, Home Minister Shah directly involved: Rahul Gandhi.
Why did PM, home minister give investment advice to investors: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
We want inquiry against PM Modi, Home Minister Shah and those who carried out exit polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.