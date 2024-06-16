If testing system in any examination becomes corrupt then it's 'not neat for PM to remain silent': Kapil Sibal on NEET row.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 12:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
