Brazil benchmark stock index soars as Bolsonaro tops first-round vote
Brazil's benchmark stock index Bovespa gained more than 8% in early Monday trading, exceeding 205,000 points after right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro led leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the country's first-round presidential vote.
Shares in retailer Magazine Luiz, stock exchange operator B3 and lender BTG Pactual jumped more than 20% each, among the top gainers. Pulpmaker Suzano , on the other hand, fell as much as 8.5%.