Brazil benchmark stock index soars as Bolsonaro tops first-round vote

​Brazil's ‌benchmark stock index ​Bovespa gained more than ‌8% in early Monday trading, exceeding 205,000 points after ‌right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro led ‌leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the ⁠country's ​first-round ⁠presidential vote.

Shares in retailer ⁠Magazine Luiz, stock exchange operator ​B3 and lender BTG ⁠Pactual jumped more than 20% ⁠each, ​among the top gainers. Pulpmaker Suzano , ⁠on the other hand, fell ⁠as ⁠much as 8.5%.