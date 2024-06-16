Home Minister Shah tells high-level meeting on J-K security that Centre committed to crackdown on terrorists through innovative means:Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Home Minister Shah tells high-level meeting on J-K security that Centre committed to crackdown on terrorists through innovative means:Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Administration Bans Tobacco in Holy Town of Katra
Rusted Mortar Shell Discovered in Jammu and Kashmir Farm
Historic Voter Turnout Signals Political Shift in Jammu and Kashmir
Election Commission to Begin Assembly Polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir recorded highest turnout in four decades at 58.58 per cent overall, and 51.05 per cent in valley: CEC Rajiv Kumar.