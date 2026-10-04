"Glasses Rahul Gandhi is wearing make everything look negative to him": UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana slams over MP Tribal remarks

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Sunday slammed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks regarding the condition of tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh. Rebutting Gandhi's claims, Mahana stated that continuous electoral mandates in the state reflect the ongoing support and welfare of its tribal population.

Dismissing the opposition's allegations, Satish Mahana emphasised that repeat mandates are a direct indicator of public confidence, asserting that no government can remain in power for five terms without delivering genuine results to its core constituencies. "Governments have been formed there continuously for 5 times with the support of the tribals. If any government does not talk about the interests of the people, it cannot come back to power," said Satish Mahana.

Mahana further targeted the Leader of the Opposition for maintaining what he characterised as a persistently dismissive stance toward democratic outcomes and constitutional bodies. "The glasses that Rahul Gandhi is wearing these days make everything look negative to him; whether it is our constitutional institutions, they appear negative to him. He doesn't see any work being done at all. It is unfortunate that the Leader of the Opposition in the country, who should be wise, lacks any kind of understanding whatsoever," he added.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that tribal communities in Balaghat were facing a lack of healthcare, education and employment opportunities, and accused the Madhya Pradesh government of failing to fulfil its responsibilities. The Congress leader said several children had died due to illness and malnutrition and alleged that government support in healthcare, education and employment was “completely absent” in the area. He also called for better healthcare and educational facilities for the tribal population.

He alleged that the situation amounted to a complete government failure in Madhya Pradesh and said he would raise the issue in Parliament. "This is a complete government failure in Madhya Pradesh. Wherever you go, you see it; it is a total, 100 per cent government failure. I will raise this issue in the Lok Sabha. I will raise in the Lok Sabha not just their case, but the issue of what is being done to all the tribals across the country,” the Congress leader said. (ANI)