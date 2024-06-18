Left Menu

Senior Haryana Congress leader and MLA Kiran Choudhary tells PTI she is quitting the party and joining BJP on Wednesday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:37 IST
Senior Haryana Congress leader and MLA Kiran Choudhary tells PTI she is quitting the party and joining BJP on Wednesday.
Senior Haryana Congress leader and MLA Kiran Choudhary tells PTI she is quitting the party and joining BJP on Wednesday.

