Positions of sarpanches, corporators vacant for years in Junagadh, Bhavnagar: AAP MLA Gopal Italia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gopal Italia on Monday claimed that the positions of sarpanches and corporators in Junagadh and Bhavnagar districts of the state have remained vacant for years. While addressing a press conference, Italia alleged that Junagadh district has 95 vacant seats, and Bhavnagar district has 212 vacant seats. He said that he raised the issue in the legislative assembly session today.

"In today's session in the Legislative Assembly, I raised three major issues. My concerns were regarding Visavadar, Bhesan, Junagadh, as well as the entire Junagadh district and the state of Gujarat. I raised the issue of how many posts of Sarpanch and Ward members (corporator) are currently vacant in Bhavnagar and Junagadh districts, categorised by taluka," the AAP MLA said. "Many Sarpanch seats remain vacant in the villages of Gujarat. In Junagadh, one Sarpanch post is vacant. Two are vacant in Maliya Hatina. One in Bantva and Jesar. One in Sihor. Even after declaring by-elections multiple times, these posts are not being filled because candidates cannot be found," he added.

Italia said that he exposed the administrative failure of the assembly in this regard. "The reason candidates aren't found is that in many villages of Saurashtra, names of labourers from the tribal or Dalit communities, who come from other districts for seasonal farm work, are illegally added to the local voter lists by BJP affiliates. As this happens, that seat or the Sarpanch post becomes 'reserved' for that category. However, since those labourers eventually return to their hometowns or the officials who came for government duties leave, no local candidate from that reserved category is available to contest," the AAP leader said.

"Because of this, Junagadh district has 95 vacant seats, and Bhavnagar district has 212 vacant seats. This totals over 300 vacant positions in just two districts. When there is no Sarpanch or members, the government grants for village development cannot be utilised. I exposed this administrative failure in the Assembly today," he added. Italia said that Rs 1,712 crore was paid to private hospitals in Surat and Rajkot under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) for two years. He further claimed that the government has given Rs 50,000 crore to private hospitals under PMJAY. (ANI)

