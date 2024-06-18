Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal at Paavo Nurmi Games with best effort of 85.97m.
PTI | Turku | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
