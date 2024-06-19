Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik says he will be leader of opposition in Odisha assembly.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik says he will be leader of opposition in Odisha assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Naveen Patnaik resigns as Odisha chief minister after his BJD loses assembly elections: Raj Bhavan sources.
UP: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to resume 'Janta Darshan' from tomorrow
Odisha Awaits New BJP Chief Minister as Speculations Surge
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy thanks people for 'blessing' Congress
Biplab Kumar Deb Expresses Strong Desire to Return as Tripura Chief Minister