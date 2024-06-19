Narendra Modi-led govt will collapse, we will set up INDIA bloc-led govt: Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena's 58th foundation day event.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:32 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
