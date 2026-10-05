"Young people to play important role in Viksit Bharat:" Union Minister Chirag Paswan on ROLBOL initiative 

Union Minister Chirag Paswan asserted that the government, through the ROLBOL youth conclave, aims to provide a platform to address the concerns, grievances, and challenges of young people, emphasising that youth will play a pivotal role in building a Viksit Bharat. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that his objective is to interact with as many young people as possible through this youth conclave

"My objective is to interact with as many young people as possible so that they have a platform to voice their concerns, grievances, and the challenges or difficulties they foresee regarding their future. Through this dialogue, we can move towards solutions. These young people are going to play a pivotal role in a Viksit Bharat..." said Paswan. Union Minister Chirag Paswan attended a youth conclave organised under the ROLBOL initiative, which stands for Rest of Life, Best of Life, and was held in Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur, on October 4.

In a post on X, Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed that it was a matter of great fortune for him to address the youth as the chief speaker at the ROLBOL (Rest of Life… Best of Life) Youth Conclave in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. He also congratulated winners, who were honoured with the Change Maker Award during the event.

"It was a matter of great fortune for me to address the youth as the chief speaker at the ROLBOL (Rest of Life… Best of Life) Youth Conclave in Raipur, Chhattisgarh today. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the winners honored with the Change Maker Award. Very best wishes to the entire ROLBOL Community team for this splendid initiative," said Paswan. ROLBOL, which stands for "Rest of Life - Best of Life", is India's first dedicated life management community. This organisation was founded by Darshan Sankhala.

According to the organization, its mission is to establish the community across more than 24 countries, build a global network exceeding three million active members, and turn life management into a recognised way of living rather than a passing trend. (ANI)