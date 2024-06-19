India beat South Africa by four runs in 2nd Women's ODI in Bengaluru, take 2-0 lead in three-match series.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:40 IST
India beat South Africa by four runs in 2nd Women's ODI in Bengaluru, take 2-0 lead in three-match series.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scotland Clinches Group B Lead with Thrilling Win Over Namibia
South Africa Clinch Thrilling Win Over Bangladesh in T20 World Cup
David Miller's Heroics Lead South Africa to Thrilling Win Over Netherlands
Epic Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins and Dramatic Moments
Australia Keeps England's Hope Alive With Thrilling Win Over Scotland