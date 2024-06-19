National Testing Agency announces cancellation of UGC-NET following prima facie indications that integrity of exam compromised.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:11 IST
- Country:
- India
National Testing Agency announces cancellation of UGC-NET following prima facie indications that integrity of exam compromised.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajiv Kumar Ensures Complete Transparency in Vote Counting Process
Boeing CEO Vows Transparency Amid Safety Challenges
Ben-Gvir Threatens Coalition Disruption Over Gaza Deal Transparency
Non-Metro Banking Customers Prioritize Insurance and Transparency While Metro Customers Favour Lifestyle Perks: Ujjivan SFB Study
Controversial Gaza School Airstrike: U.S. and Israel Transparency Call