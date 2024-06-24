Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi's Third Term: Navigating India's Political Landscape
Foreign Investors Pull Out Rs 14,800 Crore from Indian Stocks Amid Election Results and Market Shifts
Maruti Suzuki Dominates Growing Indian Passenger Vehicle Exports
Stronger Air India-Lufthansa Partnership Bolsters Indian Aviation
India’s Rs 5.55 Trillion Infrastructure Overrun Crisis Exposed