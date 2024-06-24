We invite Delhi LG for joint visit to Wazirabad barrage to see Yamuna river levels: AAP's Gopal Rai on water crisis.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:39 IST
- Country:
- India
We invite Delhi LG for joint visit to Wazirabad barrage to see Yamuna river levels: AAP's Gopal Rai on water crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bulgaria Faces Political Uncertainty Amid Heated Parliamentary and EU Elections
Heavy Rains Cause Road Caving and Traffic Standstill in Mumbai and Palghar
Bulgarians Head to Polls for Unlikely Stability
Pilgrims' Bus Attacked: Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in J&K
Karnataka on High Alert: Rising Water Levels and Heavy Rainfall Predictions