Rajnath Singh yet to get back on opposition demand for Dy speaker post: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajnath Singh yet to get back on opposition demand for Dy speaker post: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Governor Declines Inaugural Invitation Amidst Political Tensions
Global Markets Juggle Inflation Data, Political Tensions, and Central Bank Moves
BJP's approach to parliamentary democracy will not change as long as PM Narendra Modi is at helm: Cong's Gaurav Gogoi.
Imran Khan Signals Green Light for Government Talks Amidst Political Tensions
Hunter Biden Convicted of Gun Charges Amid Political Tensions