Cuba's Power Grid Reconnects Amid Political Tensions

Cuba's Energy Ministry reported on Thursday that the country's national electrical grid has been reconnected, with power generation gradually being restored.

On Wednesday, a power outage affected much of the country, including the capital Havana. This incident comes as the Communist government deals with intensified U.S. sanctions.

The Trump administration's recent measures have disrupted oil shipments to Cuba, exacerbating challenges in maintaining the island's energy supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)