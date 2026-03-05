Left Menu

Cuba's Power Grid Reconnects Amid Political Tensions

Cuba's Energy Ministry announced the restoration of the national electrical grid after a power outage affected most of the country, including Havana. The outage occurred as the government faces pressures from U.S. sanctions, which have reduced oil shipments, complicating energy management.

  Cuba

Cuba's Energy Ministry reported on Thursday that the country's national electrical grid has been reconnected, with power generation gradually being restored.

On Wednesday, a power outage affected much of the country, including the capital Havana. This incident comes as the Communist government deals with intensified U.S. sanctions.

The Trump administration's recent measures have disrupted oil shipments to Cuba, exacerbating challenges in maintaining the island's energy supply.

