Financial Markets Reeling Amid Oil Shock and Political Tensions

Global financial markets are witnessing significant turmoil as political tensions and a potential oil shock have extended a selloff across Asia. South Korea's stock index KOSPI faced a severe decline, at one point dropping almost 13%, with a mid-session recovery still showing an 8% fall. Japan's Nikkei and Taiwan's stock markets also plunged, while Thailand led emerging markets with a 7.7% drop.

A large portion of Asia relies on energy imports through the Strait of Hormuz, compounding concerns as energy costs rise alongside a strong U.S. dollar. Relief appeared when President Trump announced measures by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to offer political risk insurance and financial guarantees for tankers, potentially with U.S. Navy escorts. However, skepticism remains as the logistical and legal feasibility of these moves is debated.

Simultaneously, issues are surfacing in private credit markets, with Blackstone's flagship fund seeing significant withdrawals. The fear of artificial intelligence disruption is also impacting the software sector. Key developments to watch include news on Iran, oil price shifts, and U.S. economic data releases.

