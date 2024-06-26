By allowing opposition to speak, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India: Rahul Gandhi to LS Speaker Om Birla.
By allowing opposition to speak, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India: Rahul Gandhi to LS Speaker Om Birla.
