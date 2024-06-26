Emergency a dark chapter in India's democracy; then PM Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency and attacked Constitution: LS Speaker.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Emergency a dark chapter in India's democracy; then PM Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency and attacked Constitution: LS Speaker.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Relocate statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, other national leaders to original locations: Mallikarjun Kharge to LS Speaker, RS Chairman.
Removal of statues arbitrarily, without consultation, violates basic spirit of our democracy: Mallikarjun Kharge to LS Speaker, RS Chairman.
Matter of honour that you have been elected to this chair for second time: PM Modi on Om Birla's election as LS speaker.
I congratulate you on behalf of entire House and look forward to your guidance for next five years: PM Modi to LS Speaker Om Birla.
I am grateful to this House for giving me opportunity to serve as presiding officer for second term: LS Speaker Om Birla.