Will talk to INDIA bloc leaders to raise issue of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, stay on his bail in Parliament: AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:54 IST
- Country:
- India
