Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez sentenced to 45 years in US prison for conspiring with drug traffickers, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
