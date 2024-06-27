President Droupadi Murmu congratulates newly elected members of 18th Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:10 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu congratulates newly elected members of 18th Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
With Andhra under NDA governance, chances of bringing natural gas under GST brightens
SEBI Hits PTC India Financial Services with Major Penalties for Governance Failures
AI at the Helm: Transforming Governance through Technology
Mohan Charan Majhi: Odisha's New Leader Embraces Tradition and Modern Governance
Dr. Jitendra Singh Emphasizes Digital Empowerment and Governance Reforms