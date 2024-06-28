Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar announces 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna' scheme wherein a family of 5 will get 3 free gas cylinders annually.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:28 IST
