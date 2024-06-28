UGC-NET, which was cancelled a day after being held on Jun 18, to be conducted afresh from Aug 21-Sept 4: National Testing Agency.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:59 IST
- Country:
- India
UGC-NET, which was cancelled a day after being held on Jun 18, to be conducted afresh from Aug 21-Sept 4: National Testing Agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NEET: Students protest in Patna demanding cancellation of exam, burn effigies
RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal demands cancellation of NEET exam, CBI inquiry
AAP Leaders Demand NEET Exam Cancellation Amid Alleged Irregularities
Student Unions Demand NEET Exam Cancellation Amid Irregularity Allegations
AAP Youth Wing Demands NEET Cancellation Over Alleged Irregularities