Tennis-Medvedev disqualified from China Open semi after hitting a ball into crowd
Daniil Medvedev was disqualified from his China Open semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic after hitting a rebounding ball into the crowd, hitting a spectator in the eye. World number five Medvedev was trailing the match 7-5 5-3 and had lost a point when he hit the ball coming off the wall.
The spectator, who was sitting in the first row, clutched his left eye and appeared to be in pain as he walked out of the gallery, assisted by stadium staff.