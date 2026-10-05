Tennis-Medvedev disqualified from China Open semi after hitting a ball into crowd

Daniil ​Medvedev was ​disqualified from ‌his China ​Open semi-final clash with Novak ‌Djokovic after hitting a rebounding ball into the crowd, hitting ‌a spectator in the ‌eye. World number five Medvedev was trailing the match 7-5 5-3 and ⁠had ​lost ⁠a point when he hit the ⁠ball coming off the wall.

The ​spectator, who was sitting in ⁠the first row, clutched his ⁠left ​eye and appeared to be in pain as ⁠he walked out of the ⁠gallery, ⁠assisted by stadium staff.