Terrorists tried to attack "heart of Abraham Accords": Israeli envoy hails Indian pilot Smit Machchhar

Following the foiled mid-air hijacking and crash attempt aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, highlighted the broader political motive behind the terrorist act while praising Indian Captain Smit Machchhar. Speaking to ANI, Azar stated that the perpetrator aimed to strike a blow against the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Israel and Arab nations, as well as destabilise the regional balance of power following recent military setbacks suffered by Iranian-backed networks.

The Ambassador stressed that by targeting a flydubai flight operating between Dubai and Tel Aviv, the perpetrators struck at the very framework of the Abraham Accords, the cornerstone of normalised aviation and trade ties between Israel and the UAE. "I think that the terrorists who tried to crash the flydubai plane with passengers in Israel were trying, first of all, to kill as many Israelis as they could. Second of all, they were attacking the heart of the Abraham Accords, which is the flights between us and the UAE," said Azar.

He also said that the attack was designed to create a false perception that the "Iranian axis" retains the upper hand despite major tactical victories achieved by Israel. "I think they wanted to change the balance of power when it comes to the victory that Israel had over the Iranian axis and give a feeling that, actually, it is the Iranian axis and the terrorists who have the upper hand," said the Israeli envoy.

He further praised the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar and Israeli passengers who, despite severe injuries, managed to regain control of the cockpit and safely land the aircraft in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. "Thanks to the bravery and courage of Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and also the Israeli passengers. We are now looking very deeply into the issue in order to make sure that the loopholes that we had in the past when it comes to aviation are closed, so we don't face similar situations when planes are coming towards Israel," said Azar.

On September 30, 2026, flydubai Flight FZ1073 (Dubai to Tel Aviv) experienced a mid-air terror attempt when radicalised Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked Captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit. Investigations revealed that co-pilot al-Hammami had previously been barred from flying by Oman Air due to extremist views but managed to pass background checks to join flydubai. Despite suffering severe axe blows to the head, Captain Machchhar unlocked the cockpit door twice, allowing passengers and off-duty crew to enter, subdue the attacker, and safely divert the aircraft to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a video conference with Captain Machchhar while the pilot was recovering, praising his bravery as a "hero of Israel, India, and the world". Following a direct phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Captain Machchhar, the Israeli government officially invited the pilot and his family to attend Israel’s Independence Day celebrations in May 2027.

"Israel never forgets the friends who come to us and help us in times of need. Therefore, I was sure that this kind of gesture would be presented either by the Prime Minister or the President, and this is indeed what happened. I was very happy to hear the Prime Minister speak directly with Captain Smit Machchhar and thank him. We are looking forward to his visit. We celebrate our Independence Day in May, so I hope that by then he is completely fit and healthy, or even before that, so that he can come with his family and we can honour him," added Azar. Israeli security agencies are conducting a comprehensive audit into international aviation security protocols to eliminate structural vulnerabilities and prevent rogue crew incidents. (ANI)