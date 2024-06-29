JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha to be party's working president, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha to be party's working president, say sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Unity Deal: ANC and DA Join Forces in South African Politics
South African Politics: Ramaphosa Secures Second Term Backed by DA
Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar for Power Politics with Modi
"BJP pushed AIADMK to third position...in politics you need to fight": BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy
From Social Media Stars to European Parliament Members: How Fidias and Alvise Revolutionized Politics