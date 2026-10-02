Games-Taiwan's Lin wins Asiad gold two years after Olympics gender row

Taiwan boxer Lin Yu-ting won ​gold in the women's 60kg category at ​the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday, ‌two ​years after being embroiled in a gender-eligibility row at the Paris Olympics.

Lin and Algerian Imane Khelif both won gold in Paris amid a gender ‌dispute over their eligibility. Lin was cleared to compete earlier this year after World Boxing completed a review of her sex-eligibility status. Lin beat China's Yang Chengyu 5-0 at the Nishio Gymnasium to win her second ‌Asian Games gold, using her reach to good effect and hitting on the counter to prevail.

"In ‌this competition, I’m like a newborn calf...or a little white rabbit that has wandered into a great forest," said Lin, whose both Paris and Hangzhou titles came in the 57kg category. “None of my opponents was ordinary. Every one of them ⁠was incredibly ​strong and powerful.

"I don’t ⁠think there was a single one of my four bouts where I didn’t end up on the ground at some ⁠point. That shows just how difficult this competition was.” Yang said she struggled to cope with the taller Lin's style.

“In ​the second round, I felt that I wasn’t really able to make much happen. Later ⁠on, I think I did an OK job but perhaps the judges didn’t really like that kind of style," she added. “She ⁠is ​really tall and, in training, we don’t often face someone of that height so that distance can feel unfamiliar."

India's Lovlina Borgohain gave herself a birthday present by beating China's Bao Ziyi to ⁠win the women's 75kg gold. “It’s very special. I think it’s the first time that I get a ⁠present for myself," said ⁠Borgohain, who turned 29 on Friday.

“This is my second Asian Games and I had silver at the last Asian Games. So I was fully confident ‌that I could ‌get the gold medal."