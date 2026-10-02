Global power grid investment seen more than doubling to $970 bn annually by 2050: McKinsey

Global investment in power transmission and distribution is projected to more than double from USD 443 billion in 2025 to USD 970 billion annually by 2050, as rising electricity demand from renewable energy, data centres and wider electrification puts greater pressure on power networks, according to a report by McKinsey & Company. The increase represents an average annual growth of 3.2 per cent over the period, with transmission investment expected to grow faster at a 4.2 per cent compound annual growth rate, compared with 1.1 per cent for distribution.

“This growth is driven primarily by transmission, which is expected to expand at a 4.2 percent CAGR from 2025 to 2050, compared with 1.1 percent for distribution (excluding inflation),” the report said. The report further said the higher spending reflects the need to connect renewable power generation, accommodate growing data-centre demand and strengthen interconnections across power systems, however, it added that falling costs of electricity generation alone may not translate into lower overall energy costs.

“Cheaper generation may not mean cheaper energy—the total system cost increasingly matters,” the report said, noting that the overall cost of the energy system depends on generation, grids, storage, firm capacity, flexibility and integration.

The report identifies infrastructure readiness as a major constraint on the pace of the energy transition. New grid infrastructure can take five to 15 years to plan, obtain permits and complete, while critical equipment such as cables and large power transformers can take two to four years to procure. “The grid is the energy transition’s ultimate speed limit,” McKinsey said, adding that transmission, storage, firm capacity, permitting and interconnection will determine how quickly low-cost generation can become reliable and usable energy.

The pressure on grids is also expected to rise from artificial intelligence and data centres. In McKinsey’s Continued Momentum baseline, data-centre electricity demand is projected to grow at a 24 per cent CAGR through 2030, while demand roughly triples from 2.3 exajoules in 2025 to 6.8 exajoules in 2030. At the same time, the report said variable renewable energy is making power-system management more complex, requiring operators to balance fluctuations in electricity supply and demand on a sub-hourly basis.

In its baseline scenario, McKinsey expects grid expansion to continue but trail generation deployment by three to five years in most major markets, highlighting the need for faster infrastructure development as electricity demand rises. (ANI)