Defence Secretary Austin says the US will soon announce an additional USD 2.3 billion in weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:05 IST
