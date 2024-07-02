Defence Secretary Austin says the US will soon announce an additional USD 2.3 billion in weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:05 IST
Defence Secretary Austin says the US will soon announce an additional USD 2.3 billion in weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police recover large cache of illegal arms, ammunition in Assam's Udalguri
Manipur Police arrest 3 insurgents, recover weapons
Blasts Erupt from Ammunition Depot Fire in Chad's Capital
Explosive Night: Fire at Chad's Ammunition Depot Sparks Chaos
Tragedy Strikes Chad: Explosion Rocks Ammunition Depot in N'Djamena