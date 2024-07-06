Hathras stampede main accused Devprakash Madhukar sent to 14-day judicial custody: Court official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:11 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
