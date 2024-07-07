Avinash Sable breaks his own 3000m steeplechase national record while finishing sixth at prestigious Diamond League meet in Paris.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
