French President Emmanuel Macron's office says he will 'wait' to make decisions about a new government, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 00:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
