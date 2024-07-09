India's development of past 10 years was just a trailer, we will see much faster growth in next 10 years: PM Modi.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:05 IST
India's development of past 10 years was just a trailer, we will see much faster growth in next 10 years: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finance Ministry Evaluates Public Sector Banks' Progress on Financial Inclusion Schemes
World Bank Supports Bangladesh to Strengthen Fiscal Policies and Improve Urban Infrastructure
Odesa Under Siege: Civilian Infrastructure Attacked in Russian Assault
Racing Towards Sustainability: The Green Future of Formula One
Odisha's Blueprint for Disaster-Resilient Power Infrastructure Unveiled