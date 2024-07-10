SC posts West Bengal Govt's suit on CBI probe in state on Aug 13 for framing of issues.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:57 IST
- Country:
- India
SC posts West Bengal Govt's suit on CBI probe in state on Aug 13 for framing of issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Calls for Investigation After Exam Chaos in Chhattisgarh
Microsoft's Ongoing Antitrust Battle with the EU: A Timeline of Fines and Investigations
Julian Assange Plea Deal Hearing: A Step Towards Freedom
Drug Bust in Pune Bar: 16 Arrests Amid Escalating Investigation
Main Accused Injured in Custody Escape Attempt Amidst Assam Rape Case Investigation