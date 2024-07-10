Rajasthan govt has taken resolution to fill 4 lakh vacancies in five years; youth policy will be made: FM Diya Kumari.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:09 IST
Rajasthan govt has taken resolution to fill 4 lakh vacancies in five years; youth policy will be made: FM Diya Kumari.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu to Fill 75,000 Government Vacancies by 2026
I congratulate you on behalf of entire House and look forward to your guidance for next five years: PM Modi to LS Speaker Om Birla.
West Bengal Cabinet Approves 552 New Vacancies
West Bengal Cabinet Approves 552 Job Vacancies Across Key Departments
Vacancies in University Teaching Positions Hinder NEP 2020 Implementation