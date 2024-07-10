Traffic on Konkan Railway route, disrupted due to waterlogging, restored after 8.30 pm on Wednesday: officials.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-07-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 21:16 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
