Agitating junior doctors send mail to Bengal govt, express wish to hold meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee to resolve RG Kar impasse.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 16:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Agitating junior doctors send mail to Bengal govt, express wish to hold meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee to resolve RG Kar impasse.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Government Mandates Immediate Security Measures for Healthcare Professionals
Nigeria’s Battle to Provide Basic Education and Healthcare: A Call for Urgent Reforms
FAIMA Protests for Justice and Safety of Healthcare Workers
IMA Calls for Central Law to Safeguard Healthcare Professionals and Hospitals
Integrating Metaverse in Healthcare: Overcoming Digital and Cultural Barriers to Adoption