RG Kar impasse: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tries to convince agitating doctors to attend meeting without live streaming.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:29 IST
- Country:
- India
RG Kar impasse: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tries to convince agitating doctors to attend meeting without live streaming.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Football Fans Unite in Protest Against Trainee Doctor's Brutal Murder in Kolkata
Haryana Gears Up for Assembly Polls: Key Meetings and Alliances Shape Strategy
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's High-Level Meetings in China: Key Takeaways
Trinamool Congress Leader Criticizes Manipur CM Over Handling of Bengal Protests
Modi's Maharashtra Visit Sparks Congress Protest Over Shivaji Statue Collapse