Substantial progress achieved in solving security concerns in J-K, LWE affected areas and Northeast: Amit Shah at national security meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Substantial progress achieved in solving security concerns in J-K, LWE affected areas and Northeast: Amit Shah at national security meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany's First Afghan Deportations Since Taliban's Return: Security Concerns and Diplomatic Challenges
Finland Moves to Restrict Russian Property Purchases Amid Security Concerns
Bathroom Fittings Vanish from MLA's Official Residence, Security Concerns Raised
U.S. Steel's Acquisition by Nippon Steel Raises National Security Concerns
Biden to Block Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel Amid Security Concerns