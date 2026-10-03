Mumbai Airport T1 set for phased redevelopment; 91% passenger traffic unaffected: Sources

A major overhaul and modernisation programme for Terminal 1 (T1) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is officially underway, aviation industry sources revealed.

ANI | Updated: 03-10-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 18:07 IST
Mumbai Airport T1 set for phased redevelopment; 91% passenger traffic unaffected: Sources
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A major overhaul and modernisation programme for Terminal 1 (T1) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is officially underway, aviation industry sources revealed. “Flight operations may be shifted from T1 to the nearest available terminal options,” industry sources said.

Despite the scale of the infrastructure work, airport operations have been structured to ensure that approximately 91% of total passenger traffic remains completely unaffected. “Around 91% of the passenger traffic will remain unaffected,” industry sources said.

The comprehensive redevelopment plan aims to replace ageing T1 structures with a modernised, high-capacity terminal featuring upgraded airside access, advanced baggage handling systems, and seamless inter-terminal transit links. Industry sources said the terminal is likely to be only partially closed rather than completely shut, allowing the airport to manage the redevelopment work alongside continued operations.

Further details on the scale of the partial closure, the flights or airlines that could be affected and the timeline for shifting operations have not yet been disclosed. (ANI)

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