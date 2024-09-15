I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me certificate of honesty; want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me certificate of honesty; want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- honesty
- agnipariksha
- jail
- Chief Minister
- vow
- certificate
- integrity
- governance
- public
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Participates in Temple Restoration Ceremony, Promises Development
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Strengthens Global Tech Partnerships
Kerala Film Association Vows Accountability Amid Harassment Scandal
Manipur CM Condemns Arson Attack on BJP Leader's House, Vows Strict Action
National Conference Vows to Revoke AFSPA and Address Youth Harassment in Jammu and Kashmir