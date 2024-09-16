UN official says 20-to-50 people have been killed in Papua New Guinea violence, reports AP.
PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 13:28 IST
UN official says 20-to-50 people have been killed in Papua New Guinea violence, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Papua New Guinea
- UN
- violence
- casualties
- clashes
- AP
- unrest
- loss of life
- tragic
- reports
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tropical Storm Shanshan Devastates Japan
India's Paralympics Milestones: A Historic Leap Towards 25 Medals
Zelenskyy Urges Western Allies for Rapid Authorization of Long-Range Capabilities
Police Constable and Lifeguard Arrested for Attempted Child Kidnapping in Goa
Transport Firm Owner and Driver Booked for Misappropriation