Supreme Court directs CBI to probe inputs given by parents of victim in Kolkata rape and murder case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
