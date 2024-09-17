I will work for next few months towards goal of bringing back Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister: Atishi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
I will work for next few months towards goal of bringing back Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister: Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Matt Doocey Urges Public Input on New Strategy for Gambling Harm Prevention
India’s Financial Strategy to Sustain Growth Spotlighted at Financing 3.0 Summit
Biden Criticizes Netanyahu Over Hostage Release Strategy Amid Gaza Conflict
Rahul Gandhi Discusses INDIA Bloc Strategy for Haryana Polls
Aryna Sabalenka's Playful Strategy to Win Over U.S. Open Crowd: Free Booze