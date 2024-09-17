In meeting with LG Saxena, chief minister-designate Atishi stakes claim to form new government in Delhi: AAP leader Gopal Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In meeting with LG Saxena, chief minister-designate Atishi stakes claim to form new government in Delhi: AAP leader Gopal Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atishi
- Delhi
- Chief Minister
- government
- meeting
- LG Saxena
- Gopal Rai
- AAP
- politics
- leadership
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Newly formed Pakistan Airports Authority convenes its first board meeting
RBI Central Board Reviews Economic Outlook in 610th Meeting
RBI's Central Board Reviews Global, Domestic Economic Outlook in 610th Meeting
Investor Pressure Mounts on Nike Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
BSF and BGB Strengthen Ties with Key Border Coordination Meeting